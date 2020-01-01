I said Gor Mahia will not wait 18 years for KPL title - Williamson

The Scott helped the team to win the league in 2013 after waiting for almost two decades

Bobby Williamson has revealed he told they will never wait for 18 years again before winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

The Scott helped K'Ogalo to their first league title in 2013 since 1995. After that, they have secured five more titles and have been dominating the local footballing scene. So, what is Gor Mahia doing right?

"It is all about the mentality they have; that winning mentality," Williamson told Goal on Monday.

"Before I arrived, they were close to winning the title, they then got over the line. I said after we had won the league, that they would never wait 18 long years again and that has been proven. The recruitment is important and they have brought coaches on board that have kept that momentum going."

The experienced tactician has also revealed the influence of Chairman Ambrose Rachier.

"The chairman has been important to the club's success. He said I was the catalyst back then but to date, I believe he was and still is since he has seen coaches coming and going but the winning is ongoing," Williamson added.

"It is not just the team on the park but it is also about the team off the park that is important and also the fans' hunger for more success."

In 2014, the coach left his post at the club to serve the national team in the same capacity.

"My time at Gor Mahia was good, I made a lot of friends and was privileged to help the team get their first league title after almost two decades," Williamson told Goal.

"I had an agreement with the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] that if the national team comes calling I will leave and it is what happened about a year later.

"Gor Mahia remained with at least a million shillings and believe you me I have been asking for that money for years. After a few years ... you feel as if you are begging for the money you have earned

"March 21, 2019, was my last email to [Omondi] Aduda they were travelling to North Africa for continental assignment. He said he would get back to me in 13 days; it never happened."

The 58-year-old had the option of suing the club over wrongful dismissal, but he chose not to and has gone on to explain the reason.

"Yes, I could have sued them, but I never spoke about my arrears publicly as I did not want Gor to get bad publicity."

The tactician has since written off the debt.