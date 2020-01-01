'I regret decision to resign as Kefwa chairman' - Former Gor Mahia winger Mutiso

The former Slum Boys' forward has also revealed his role models and the coach he enjoyed working under

Innocent Mutiso has revealed he regrets resigning as the Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) chairman.

The body was established to fight for players' rights in the country and ensure they are treated right by their respective clubs. However, pressure by other interested parties in 2016 forced him out, with former captain James Situma succeeding him.

"I regret the moment I resigned as the chairman of Kefwa," the former winger revealed to Goal on Thursday.

"It was the role I enjoyed because it gave me an opportunity to fight for players' rights. We managed to help several players who had been mistreated by their employers and their contracts terminated illegally. So I just feel by resigning, I let the players down."

Mutiso was one of the key players for the title-winning side in 2008. The former Kenya international has also stated the impact the then-teammate Anthony Kimani -who is the current AFC coach, had on his career.

"Kimani's character on and off the pitch was something I wanted to emulate," the 33-year-old recalls.

"He was always determined to win and focused on the pitch; you could not hear of any disciplinary issues off-field either. Kimani was a role model.

"I also remember Jamal Mohamed and Titus Mulama; they were very intelligent on the ball and would pick me with a pass anywhere on the pitch. It was just for me to call for the ball and it would be delivered."

During his playing times, the winger played under several coaches in national and club levels. He has pointed toward the one he felt was the best.

"At any given time I will go for Francis Kimanzi, I learnt a lot from him. He is one of the most tactical coaches I know," Mutiso concluded.

The winger's football life was cut short by a knee injury sustained in 2014 when playing for Gor Mahia.

The forward never fully recovered from his niggling knee injury and struggled to get back to his best form. His last competitive game was with National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi City Stars a couple of seasons ago.

He briefly coached and played for Nairobi County team Imara Daima FC and is currently the Chapa Dimba ambassador where he mentors upcoming players.