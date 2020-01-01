I received offers from different clubs before knee injury - Gor Mahia's Otieno

The defender suffered the setback when he was playing for Harambee Stars against Tanzania last August

's defender Philemon Otieno has revealed reception of numerous offers but he could not take them due to an injury.

Otieno, who has been out for about seven months due to the knee injury, says he is grateful for Gor Mahia to renew his contract for another year despite his situation.

Otieno got injured while turning out for Harambee Stars against in an African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier last August. He says the setback denied him a chance to join a different club.

“I had received a lot of offers from different clubs but everything changed after I suffered the injury. It would have been difficult for me to sign for another club while injured,” Otieno told the club's portal.

“But I am grateful to the Gor Mahia management for showing trust in me and giving me a chance to revive my career. My contract was running out, but they considered my situation and offered me a new deal.

“This was a great decision for me because it will be easier for me to regain my form in a familiar environment. These are people I have known for a while and we understand each other better.”

When Otieno got injured his club and the Football Federation (FKF) tussled over who was responsible for his medical bills and the full-back explains how he was affected generally.

“Honestly, that was the toughest period ever in my career,” he stated.

“It was challenging. I was drained financially, physically and mentally, but I’m grateful I overcame the situation. My body has been responding well since I resumed training in February. I can’t wait to get back to action again.”

Meanwhile, Boniface Oluoch has revealed he started his career as a midfielder before later evolving into a goalkeeper. Oluoch has gone on to help K'Ogalo win four league titles since his 2015 arrival.

“It is true I started out as a midfielder before falling in love with the gloves. It began as a joke and I still remember that day,” the former Tusker goalkeeper told the club's website.

“There is a day my hood team failed to raise a quorum for a match and they asked me to fill the number by playing upfront.

“That’s exactly how I had my first experience as an outfield player. But in the next incident, our goalkeeper failed to turn up for a match and this time around I was given the responsibility of guarding the posts. I think all this happened in the early 2000s.”

The experienced custodian also revealed the source of his confidence on the pitch.

“That strong background developed both my confidence and ball-handling skills that’s why I’m never afraid to dribble the ball past an opponent," he concluded.

“It also happened at a time when my late brother [George Odhiambo] was a goalkeeper at Gor Mahia. He used to train and impart more goalkeeping skills on me.”

Oluoch won two league titles with in 2011 and 2012.