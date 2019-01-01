'I really didn't like it' - Pirlo critical of Origi performance despite Champions League final goal

The former Italy midfielder was not impressed with the Belgian's attitude even though he found himself on the scoresheet

Former and midfielder Andrea Pirlo has criticised Divock Origi’s performance in the final despite scoring the crucial second goal.

Origi was a 58th-minute substitute for against in Madrid on Saturday.

The forward rarely threatened in front of goal but was in the right place to drill home Liverpool’s second goal from inside the area with three minutes left to seal the victory.

It means Liverpool lift the famous trophy for a sixth time in the club’s history just 12 months after they suffered the agony of defeat in the final against in Kiev.

Pirlo, though, was not impressed with Origi’s performance despite his match-winning contribution.

“Origi? He came in badly, if he hadn't have had scored, he would have been beaten. His was not a Champions League final attitude, I really didn't like it,” Pirlo told Sky .

The game itself will not be remembered as a classic, with precious little attacking flair on show.

The flat performance was sharp contrast to the two sides' dramatic semi-final victories.

Liverpool famously overcame a 3-0 first-leg deficit to edge past while Tottenham scored three goals in 41 second-half minutes to beat in Amsterdam.

However, neither side could find much fluency on a warm, humid night in the Spanish capital.

Tottenham had more possession and fashioned more shots on target but failed to truly test Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

Their best opportunities fell to Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura but the Brazilian goalkeeper was equal to their efforts.

Pirlo was critical of Tottenham’s performance, particularly Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, who both struggled to make an impact on the game.

He also praised the Liverpool supporters for their boisterous backing of the side throughout the 90 minutes.

"The match was also won by these fans, they made a difference,” added the former Italy midfielder.

“Tottenham had no personality, people like Alli and Eriksen who didn't want the ball. There was little quality in midfield.

“Liverpool deserved the victory for the season they have had but also for these supporters.”