'I pretended to tie my shoelace' - Gor Mahia's Dawo recalls goal vs Esperance

The match ended 3-3 on aggregate and K'Ogalo bagged the continental crown on the away goal rule

legend Peter Dawo has revealed he pretended he was tying his shoelace to divert the attention of Esperance defenders during the 1987 Caf Cup Winners' Cup final.

Having drawn 2-2 away against the Tunisian giants, K'Ogalo needed a low scoring draw or a win of any kind in Nairobi to secure the title.

The now 56-year-old states he was well marked by the opponents and had to come up with a way of evading them and get a chance to score.

"I was tightly marked during that game," Dawo recalls as quoted by the Caf website.

"The Esperance players had deployed all manner of tricks to keep me out of the game.

"Halfway through the first half, we won a corner. I hid myself behind a player and pretended I was tying my shoelaces.

"I just kept my eyes on the late Magongo [Abbas] and just as he took the corner, I sprung up to the near post and headed the ball in.

"Everyone was shocked in the Esperance defence because all they had assumed me doing was tying my lace. But I knew to get a goal, we had to come up with something."

The then captain Austin Oduor also played a huge role in distracting Dawo's marker.

"Dawo had been really bullied by one Esperance player from the first leg so we came up with a tactic to distract him," Oduor recalls.

"We went up to him and the two of us and pretended to be arguing to keep him away from Dawo. It worked, and we scored!"

The North African side came back stronger after the break and managed to get the equalizer.

However, it was not enough as K'Ogalo went on to win the final on the away goal rule.