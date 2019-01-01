I pray for Gor Mahia and Bandari FC to progress in Caf competitions - Mwalala

The two Kenyan representatives are on continental duty, aiming to reach the group stages and the coach explains the importance of their wins

If and progress in their respective Caf competitions it will be a big win for Kenyan football, coach Bernard Mwalala has stated.

Mwalala is expecting to lead Bandari to a first-ever group stage accomplishment. They play US Ben Guerdane in as they lead with a 2-0 cushion from the first leg result in the Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia, on the other hand, are facing a bigger challenge as they face USM Alger in Nairobi in the after a 4-1.

"As usual, I always make it clear I want Gor Mahia to progress. Maybe people are thinking it is going to be easy for Bandari and hard for Gor Mahia given previous results but this is football and 90 minutes is always the final judge," Mwalala told Goal from Tunisia.

"I am really praying for Gor Mahia to go through and also Bandari to advance. It will be a massive win for local football in for sure."

Mwalala also revealed the expectations of his players and the coaching staff ahead of the decisive match on Sunday.

"Lucky enough I have a full squad as Abdalla Hassan was cleared by the doctors to participate after he suffered a broken jaw," he added.

"From the management, technical bench and the players everyone is focused on our target of producing good results.

"The 20 players are ready for the match and I made this assessment during our training sessions since we arrived. The weather has been fine so I have no complaints to make for now.

"My only headache is now to find the best XI from a pool of 20 players who have shown the hunger to feature in the game.

"Bandari are a team for young players and this is a big window for the lads to expose themselves."

The former coach warned his players from being carried away by their win in Nairobi on September 14.

"Although we are leading with two goals, we should not think of celebrating now because we are playing away," he concluded.

"Bandari need total concentration, to defend well and attack with caution.

"The main aim is to defend our two goals and if we will manage to keep Ben Guerdane at bay in the first half then I can say the match will be on our side."