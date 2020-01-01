‘I pray for an injury-free season’ – Kariobangi Sharks’ Kapaito after Wazito FC brace

The former Golden Boot winner says he has put last season's troubles behind him and is now looking forward to a better season

striker Erick Kapaito is praying for an injury-free season so that he can entertain club fans with goals in the FKF Premier League.

The 2018 Golden Boot winner was the chief destroyer as Sharks under William Muluya thrashed Wazito FC 4-0 in a one-sided league match played at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Daniel Sakari and Julius Masaba scored the other goals, to hand Sharks a good start in the 2020-21 campaign and Kapaito has now said he will only pray for an injury-free season to continue doing what he loves doing best, scoring the goals.

“Last season was a nightmare for me because I picked a long term injury but now I am working alongside our club physio and I am also trying to manage myself well and I want to pray to God that I have an injury-free season so I can entertain my fans with goals,” Kapaito told Goal.

On the 4-0 win against Wazito, who are touted as among the title contenders, Kapaito said: “It was a good start because we picked maximum points against a very tough side and also scored more goals, so it is a good start.

“For me, it is a good start, I have managed to score two goals, I don’t want to say I will win the Golden Boot again, but what I am happy about is we have started strongly as a team, something everyone was looking for before the match.

“The team always comes first, my target to win the Golden Boot always comes second, so I have to help the team first to win matches and then the team can help me to achieve my target for the season [winning the Golden Boot], but I am sure I will do something good this time around.”

On whether Sharks are ready for the season after the resounding win, Kapaito said: “It is the reason we won the match, we are all looking at having a better season than last time out, if you look at the team, everyone wants to win, we are pushing ourselves to win.

“And the start speaks volumes [winning 4-0], we are also trying to press as a team and keep the ball as much as we can and I know if we continue like this, then I can see a very good season ahead of us, I want the fans to pray for me and I will push myself beyond the limit to make them happy.”

Kariobangi Sharks will next face , who lost their opening match 2-0 against promoted side Nairobi City Stars, on December 5, 2020.