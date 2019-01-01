I only see players from Mathare United and Sharks in Kenya U-23 squad, says Hassan Oktay

The Emerging Stars were tossed out of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after pulling a barren draw against Sudan on Tuesday

coach Hassan Oktay has questioned the criteria used to pick players for the U-23 team.

The Cypriot coach is concerned that a lot of great talent is always ignored as the selectors have only focused on players turning out for and .

Oktay has called on the selectors to look at the big picture and apply a good level playing ground when naming squads for the national teams in the country.

“I wish more of my players can join the national team and I am looking at the U-23 and apparently no single player from Gor Mahia plays for the team.

"I can only see players from Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United, two teams and I have a lot of great talent in my squad, even Nicholas Kipkirui is 22, but they did not pick him and I don’t understand why.”

Pressed further to explain if the selectors are biased, Oktay said;

“I don’t know…I don’t know, who selects this team but I have Kipkirui, week in week out is scoring goals and he is not in the U-23 team and this for me is a big question mark.

"I have players but when I say these things people are taking different sides and I am telling the truth, look at the big picture and please there is great talent out there and give them a chance.” Oktay told Goal.

A lethargic Kenya U-23 team crashed out of the qualifiers after going down 2-0 on aggregate to Sudan on Tuesday.

The team under coach Francis Kimanzi, could not measure up against the visiting side, who had won the first leg played in Khartoum.