I only see players from Mathare United and Sharks in Kenya U-23 squad, says Hassan Oktay
Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has questioned the criteria used to pick players for the Kenya U-23 team.
The Cypriot coach is concerned that a lot of great talent is always ignored as the selectors have only focused on players turning out for Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks.
Oktay has called on the selectors to look at the big picture and apply a good level playing ground when naming squads for the national teams in the country.
“I wish more of my players can join the national team and I am looking at the U-23 and apparently no single player from Gor Mahia plays for the team.
"I can only see players from Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United, two teams and I have a lot of great talent in my squad, even Nicholas Kipkirui is 22, but they did not pick him and I don’t understand why.”
Pressed further to explain if the selectors are biased, Oktay said;
“I don’t know…I don’t know, who selects this team but I have Kipkirui, week in week out is scoring goals and he is not in the U-23 team and this for me is a big question mark.
"I have players but when I say these things people are taking different sides and I am telling the truth, look at the big picture and please there is great talent out there and give them a chance.” Oktay told Goal.
A lethargic Kenya U-23 team crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after going down 2-0 on aggregate to Sudan on Tuesday.
The team under coach Francis Kimanzi, could not measure up against the visiting side, who had won the first leg played in Khartoum.