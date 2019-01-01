I might coach Simba SC in near future -Kitambi

The youthful tactician parted ways with the 20-time league champions but remains optimistic of making a comeback in future

Former Simba SC assistant coach Dennis Kitambi states he might work for the club in the future.

The two parties parted ways mutually on Monday with Selemani Matola, who was serving in the same capacity at Polisi , taking his place. The youthful coach appreciates the time he has been with the 20-time league champions admitting he has gained.

"I have learned many things during the short period I have been at the club especially preparations involved during big matches," Kitambi told Daily News.

"Who knows, maybe in the near future I will return here [at Simba] to work. I am glad that each of us is happy despite the breakup," he added.

Article continues below

New man Matola is delighted to make a return to the side he played for and remains optimistic he will be of help.

"I am happy to return home because as you know, I once played and coached here at some point. It is another opportunity to help the team I know best."

Matola will be serving under new coach Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck who was appointed on Tuesday to take over from fellow Belgian Patrick Aussems who was fired in November.