'I love the morale and motivation at AFC Leopards' - Thiong'o

Ingwe are currently on six points after a 100% winning start in the FKF Premier League

New AFC signing Peter Thiong'o is impressed with the spirit in his new team ahead of their weekend assignment against .

Ingwe have started the 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign on a high and are currently joint top on the table with maximum points after wins over FC and Bidco United respectively. The forward has further pointed out the objective for the 13-time league champions.

"I am very proud to have joined the team in training this week," Thiong'o said ahead of their Sunday game against Batoto ba Mungu.

More teams

"I love the morale that I have seen in my teammates during our training sessions and the motivation from our last two wins. Our target is to keep winning matches."

Thiong'o joined Ingwe from Western-based charges Kakamega and went on to sign a contract as a free agent.

The winger was a vital player for the Western-based side and managed to score eight goals as they finished second in the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

He is expected to make his debut on Sunday against 2009 champions Batoto ba Mungu at Nyayo Stadium.

Sofapaka started their campaign with a 1-0 loss away to before registering a 3-1 win over . Coach John Baraza went on to say the work has now started.

"[Sunday] was a must-win match for us, we had no option but to give a response and yes we did," the former Harambee Stars forward said.

"I am proud of the playing unit, they played to instructions, we created and utilised our chances. Work has just begun and we want to get positive results moving forward."

Captain Elly Asieche, who scored a brace in that match against the Powermen, stated there was a great need to earn a win at home after the initial loss against the Dockers at the coast.

"We were coming into the match after a loss whilst facing Stima who got a point in the first game," the midfielder, who was confirmed as the skipper when George Maelo left, said.

Article continues below

"Equally we were playing for the first time at home, thus pressure was on us to give a good response.

"I am glad we as a team did play our part because a win was needed to kick-start our season. My teammates gave a good statement on Sunday and we want to carry on from that day’s win."