I love Gor Mahia and will return to inspire them to glory – Batambuze

The Ugandan left-back reveals he harbours no hard feelings towards his employers after they neglected him during surgery

defender Shafik Batambuze has admitted he will still play for the club when he returns from injury.

The Ugandan left-back had to rely on well-wishers to cater for his surgery fee after picking up an injury while in action for the Kenyan champions against Burundi’s Aigle Noir in the preliminary round of the Caf last August.

The club was expected to cater for his medication but the Ugandan player was served with shock after Gor Mahia gave him a cold shoulder, thanks to the exit of SportPesa which rendered the club sponsorless.

The dread-locked player had to dip into his own pockets and friends to raise money to enable him to go under the knife almost two months after tearing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

But Batambuze now says he will not run away from the club because of what happened and has promised to help the club do well in Caf competitions come next season.

“I love [Gor Mahia] and their fans and I will be keen to don their shirt after recovery,” Batambuze is quoted by The Star.

“We reached the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup last year but I hope to inspire the club to advance to the Champions League last eight next season.

“I understood the club did not have money when I got injured. I am a mature player in football and I did not feel bad after they failed to cater for my medication. I am still walking with the aid of crutches but I am hoping to start light training in February then return to the pitch after four months.”

The former Singida United defender in the meantime showered former Gor holding midfielder Khalid Aucho with praise for proving to be a reliable friend.

Aucho, who plies his trade with ’s Misr El-Makasa was part of the Gor squad that won the league in 2015 unbeaten and was named the second-best midfielder the same year.

“I think no one has stood with me like Aucho. He has been a true friend and I wish him the best of luck in .”