'I love to see Arsenal like this' - Klopp enjoying Gunners resurgence under Arteta

The Liverpool manager doesn't welcome the added competition in the Premier League but as a football fan, is happy to see the Londoners improving

manager Jurgen Klopp says he is loving ’s recent resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners look a club transformed since Arteta took over from Unai Emery, having won the and Community Shield and twice beaten Klopp’s champions Liverpool.

Writing in his pre-match column ahead of the two sides’ Premier League clash on Monday night, Klopp says he is happy to see Arsenal regaining their swagger – and doing so with one of his former players at the forefront.

“I think this is great for the Premier League if I’m being honest,” Klopp wrote in Liverpool’s programme.

“From a selfish point of view, not great for us because it is another outstandingly strong team in a competition full of them. But Arsenal is a fantastic football club and therefore as a football fan, I love to see them in this sort of mood.

“On a similar theme, the news that a player I know very well is committed to staying with them is bittersweet. I have been blessed to know Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family for a long time. He is a wonderful person as well as being a wonderful player.

“I say ‘bittersweet’ about his contract extension because as an opponent who has to face him, it makes our jobs so much harder.

“But again, as a football fan and someone who now works in the Premier League, it is so good for the competition to have the very best in the world doing their thing here. He is definitely that.”

Klopp also wrote to assure fans that, while the Premier League continues behind closed doors, their passion is still felt in an empty Anfield.

“I hope the fans know it is still for them as much as it has ever been. As a team we do this for ourselves, the people we love and the supporters who make the club what it is.

“I am fully aware of the sentiment ‘football without fans is nothing’. This is true – but we are not without fans.

“They are still here and they still give us our motivation. They remain the key ingredient that makes this all worthwhile.

“So until we are together again, we fight with all we have for them. I pray we will see each other again soon and in a safe and healthy way.”