I left Germany because the league was not competitive - Nairobi City Stars' Opiyo

The custodian reveals real reasons behind his short stay with the European lower league side almost two years ago

Nairobi City Stars goalkeeper Levis Opiyo has explained why he continued with his stay with German club, Fortuna Babelsberg, almost two years ago.

Opiyo states Fortuna Babelsberg, being a lower league in was not as competitive as he wanted and coupled with lack of enough money, he had to return home then.

“I left Posta and headed out to Germany for trials and signed for a club known as Fortuna Babelsberg which was playing in the lower tier,” Opiyo told the club's website.

More teams

“The experience was good; I learnt a lot but the league was not competitive enough because of the tier they were playing in.

“Due to funds, lack of, I decided to return home after the season to join on a short-term deal to the end of the 2018/19 season.”

The former Thika United custodian, who has featured for a number of Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides, revealed his best moments in the top-tier.

“Definitely, 2017 in one of the best-known clubs in – ,” explained Opiyo.

“While at the club I met the best coach in Kenya [Francis Kimanzi] who likes to play the ball from the back. That really made me happy because that is my strong point. He gave me confidence and encouraged me every time to play that way.

“So, game by game I grew my performance and ended up playing 27 of the 34 games that season and it was little wonder I got nominated for the season-ending goalkeeper of the year award.”

Opiyo was signed by Thika United after he impressed in the Safaricom Sakata Ball tournament that was played in 2010 and 2011. He emerged as the best goalkeeper on both occasions.

“That convinced my home team Thika United, who had been watching me keenly, to snap me up. They offered me a full scholarship. And that’s how I joined the Premier League,” he continued.

“During those days the Kenyan Premier League was very tough. And for a lad straight out of High School it was even tougher.”

Opiyo was loaned out by Thika United to Mahakama FC and at that time the club had more experienced goalkeepers than him.

Article continues below

“Thika officially registered me for the Premier League in January 2013 and to help me grow, considering goalkeepers Lukas Indeche, Zamu Adisa and Joel Bataro were in their ranks, they sent me to second-tier side Mahakama FC on a six-month loan to gain experience,” added the former Vihiga United star.

“At Mahakama it never took me time before I started featuring in games and by the end of my loan, the team was firmly at the top of its league. But the loan was not renewed and I returned to Thika where I slowly began to make the bench in second leg games.”

Nairobi City Stars have been impressive in the 2019/20 season and were on course to earn promotion back to KPL. They were leading with 64 points before the season was suspended.