I-League Round-up: Indian Arrows hold Aizawl, Punjab FC and Mohammedan Sporting share spoils

The Indian Arrows came back from behind to score a last-gasp goal to secure a point against Aizawl FC....

TRAU FC kicked off the matchday with a convincing 2-0 win over Chennai City in an clash on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

An own goal by Chennai midfielder Elvedin Skrijelj and a strike from former striker Bidyasagar Singh was enough to seal the Manipuri club's maiden win in the I-League this season.

TRAU dominated proceedings and kept the lion's share of possession in the first half but we unable to break the deadlock. In the 49th minute, the Imphal-based club drew first blood threw an own goal. Forward Joseph Olaleye made a good run down the right side going past a Chennai player and attempted a shot at goal which took a deflection of Skrijelj and went inside the goal.

More teams

In the 69th minute, Bidyasagar Singh doubled TRAU's lead from Olaleye's assist to seal full points for his club. Things worsened for Chennai in the 73rd minute when their skipper Charles Anandraj was sent off after getting two yellow cards. TRAU climbed up to the second position on the league table with six points from four matches.

Aizawl held by

Indian scored a last-gasp goal and came back form behind to register their first point of the I-League season, as they held to a 1-1 draw at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani West Bengal.

Aizawl were the dominant side right from the off and took an early lead in the 12th minute of the match. Lalengmawia had sent a curling corner inside the box and MC Malsawmzuala flicked the ball with his head which hit the crossbar and fell to Kassaga who converted a simple tap-in to give his side the lead.

When it seemed Indian Arrows were staring at yet another defeat, Sajad Hussain scored the equalising goal in the 92nd minute from Parthib Gogoi's corner to earn his side their first point of the season.

Mohammedan, Punjab FC share the honours

In the final match of the day, Kolkata giants Mohammedan had squared off with Punjab FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

The match ended in a goalless draw as the Black Panther remained winless in their last three games. It was an evenly fought contest with both teams having their fair share of chances to break the deadlock but unfortunately neither team could score as they shared the spoils.