Mohun Bagan sign defender Fran Morante from Spanish third division

New coach Kibu Vicuna has brought in a fellow Spaniard to strengthen the backline...

Kolkata giants have been rampant in building a new team for the 2019-20 season as the club announced the signing of Fran Morante on Wednesday.



The Spanish defender will now ply his trade on Indian soil after a stint with Internacional de Madrid in the Segunda Division 'B', the third tier of the Spanish football pyramid.



With the capital-based side in 2018-19, he played 28 games, which included 27 league matches and a solitary appearance. He also found the net twice during the course of the season.



The 26-year-old central defender has earlier turned out for clubs like Granada CF, Córdoba CF 'B', CD Badajoz and Real Murcia.



Morante becomes the latest signing and the first foreign name to join the Green and Maroons. The defender will join forces with compatriot Kibu Vicuna, who was unveiled as the new head coach last month.



Mohun Bagan have already made a host of domestic signings with Debjit Majumder, Ashutosh Mehta and Dhanachandra Singh arriving at the club after spending the previous season with their respective (ISL) clubs.



Meanwhile former Mohun Bagan player Mehtab Hossain, who hung up his boots last season has taken up a coaching role at Southern Samity and will lead the former 2nd Division side in thise season's Calcutta Football League which is due to begin in July.