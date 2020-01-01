I-League 2019-20: Mohun Bagan’s attractive yet effective brand of football has yielded them the cup

The flamboyance and character of Mohun Bagan have set them apart from the other I-League clubs this season…

Holi, the festival of colours, turned extra special for supporters as the Kolkata giants confirmed their fifth title with four games to spare beating in their 16th match of the season on Tuesday.

A solitary goal from Senegalese striker Papa Babacar Diawara against Aizawl was enough to confirm three points and the title for the Green and Maroons.

The Kolkata club have had a near perfect season so far. They are unbeaten in 14 consecutive matches and have rightfully claimed the title this year.

Kibu Vicuna’s men did not have the brightest start to the campaign as they had managed to collect just a point from their first two outings but since then it has been only a joy ride.

Things drastically changed from January 5 when Mohun Bagan travelled to Srinagar to play arguably their toughest fixture of the season against . They had put up a spirited show under adverse climatic conditions and had beaten the hosts 2-0. Since then there has been no looking back for Vicuna’s side.

While Mohun Bagan have been dominant for the most part of the league, there were quite a few matches where they came under pressure but the players showed immense character and came out with flying colours.

In the first leg of the Kolkata derby, Bagan could have given up on a two-goal lead as looked fearsome in the second half of the match. At one point it seemed that the Red and Golds would stage an epic comeback and snatch a win but Mohun Bagan fought valiantly and managed to get the three points.

In the next game, once again Mohun Bagan came under pressure after taking a three-goal lead. Chennai City had scored twice and at one point it seemed the reigning champions would pick up at least a point from the fixture but once again the Green and Maroons displayed character and finally managed to seal a vital away win. Ekeing out results from such tough situations make a champion side.

Luck too has been on Mohun Bagan’s side all through the league but then again as the saying goes, fortune favours the brave. The Mariners have been brave enough to stick to their philosophy and style under any given situation and credit must be given to Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna for preparing this team.

Mohun Bagan have played attractive as well as effective football in every single game in the I-League and that has yielded them the coveted prize after a gap of five years.