What will happen to players with multiple-year contract at Mohun Bagan?

Mohun Bagan have already agreed to a settlement with players having multiple-years left in their contract...

have merged with three-time (ISL) champions , which has ensured their participation in the Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2020-21 season.

While the contract of most players ended on May 31 with Mohun Bagan, at least six of them still had a year or multiple years left.

Academy graduates like Subho Ghosh, SK Sahil, Deep Saha, and Kiyan Nasiri were tied down to long-term contracts before the start of the 2019-20 season and they still have three more years left, while Lalramzauva Khiangte and Spaniard Fran Gonzalez are contracted till 2021.

Mohun Bagan has already reached a settlement agreement with all the aforementioned players.

"We have reached an agreement with all of them. There are some players who will be retained by the new entity and some have been asked to leave. Everything has been sorted. We are going to reveal the names and relevant details in the future," stated Mohun Bagan's financial secretary and board member of ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited Debasish Dutta to Goal.

It is understood that all the academy players will be handed fresh contracts with the merged entity. While Subho Ghosh and SK Sahil will be inducted in the senior team, Deep Saha and Kiyan Nasiri might end up playing for ATK Mohun Bagan Reserves. However, Spaniard Fran Gonzalez is in talks with a couple of ISL outfits and he is not on the radar of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mohun Bagan won the league title for the fifth time in their history this year and ATK won their third ISL title beating in the final back in March.

Other than participating in the ISL, the merged entity will also take part in the group stages of 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s 2019-20 champions’ slot.