Former Churchill striker Henri Antchouet keen on returning to India as a manager

The Gabon international also spoke about how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was key in putting Gabon on the footballing map...

An winner with and current manager of French third division side Atletico Pajitez, Henri Antchouet expressed his desire to take up a coaching job in at some point in his career.

The Gabon international had huge boots to fill when he joined the Goan side in 2011 as a replacement for star striker Odafa Okolie, who signed for . With 27 goals from 47 games and the 2012-13 I-League title under his belt, Henri boasts of an impressive record in , a country he admitted having enjoyed playing in.

Henri admitted that playing for Churchill was a significant step in his career.

“Playing for Churchill Brothers was very important for me. It was another new championship, something I had not played in before. I liked the country and the people,” he told Goal.

star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently grabbed the headlines for taking just 79 games to reach Premier League goals. No player in the history of the North London side could manage this number in fewer games.

Henri shared the dressing room with Aubameyang on a few occasions during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He spoke about how the 31-year-old displayed his prowess eight years ago and how he has managed to play at the highest level.

“Aubameyang is a great player and always has been. I am very proud of him. Because of Aubameyang, everyone is talking about Gabon, which is a nice thing. The country is very proud of him,” he said.

The 40-year-old earned his UEFA Coaching license and has now spent three years with Atletico Pajitez. Churchill Brothers, and Mohun Bagan were the names that popped up when the former striker was quizzed upon the clubs he has continued to follow.

Henri also praised midfielder and India international Lenny Rodrigues who was his teammate at Goa. He explained that Lenny impressed him the most amongst the Indians and is a special player.

“I’ve been a manager here in (Atletico Pajitez) for three years. I’m confident because I have a lot of experience. But I need a lot more experience and will continue working. Maybe, one day I will come back to India and manage a club because I really loved it there.

“I still follow Churchill Brothers, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. I’m also in touch with Dharmaraj Ravanan, who was the captain at Churchill Brothers.

“Lenny Rodrigues was a special player at Churchill who I saw improving. He is a very good player,” he concluded.