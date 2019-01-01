I-League 2019-20: Late Juan Mera strike hands East Bengal a draw in Punjab

The Red and Golds recorded consecutive draws as Punjab are forced to split points

held Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw in an 2019-20 clash at the Guru Nanak stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Saturday afternoon.

Danilo Quipapa (12') had put the hosts ahead with an early goal but only for Juan Mera Gonzalez (84') to steal a point with a late strike.

Yan Law made as many as four changes for the home side's starting XI from the one that faced a 3-0 loss against in Goa. Kiran Limbu replaced Bhaskar Roy in goal while new signing Cavin Lobo joined Bali Gagandeep and Samuel Shadap in place of Munmun Lugun, Jason Hart and suspended Anwar Ali.

Despite the visiting players' long journey from Delhi to Ludhiana by road after missing their train on matchday minus one, Alejandro Menendez started with nearly the same 11 that drew 1-1 against except for Kamalpreet Singh being replaced by Samad Ali Mallick.

East Bengal didn't show any signs of fatigue as Jamie Santos tormented on the left channel, though they created their first chance with Kassim Aidara breaking right through the middle. From the right, Pintu Mahata put in a pin point cross for Jaime but the Spaniard could only force a save from the Punjab goalkeeper.

The team Kolkatan giants were then caught off guard in the 12th minute when Danilo was allowed a free header in the box off a Sanju Pradhan free-kick that gave Punjab FC the lead, one that could have been cancelled by Aidara had the Senegalese found his header on target from Juan Mera's corner in the 19th minute.

The match lacked clear cut chances for a long spell thereafter. Dipanda was far from tapping in Pradhan's cross from the right in the 69th minute in a bid to extend Punjab's lead.

East Bengal could finally put their frustrations of their first loss of the season behind as Juan Mera stepped inside the rival box and found the back of the net in the 84th minute.