I-League 2019-20: Henry Kisekka on target as Gokulam Kerala edge out Indian Arrows

The Malabarians picked up their second consecutive win of the season and climbed to the top of the I-League table...

beat 1-0 in their second match of the 2019-20 season on Friday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

Henry Kisekka scored the only goal of the match in the 49th minute to seal his team's second consecutive win in the ongoing season.

Fernando Santiago Valera fielded his team in a 3-5-2 formation with Jestin George, Andre Ettienne and Mohammad Irshad in the backline. Haroon Amiri and Muhammad Rashid operated in the defensive midfield role with Nathaniel Garcia given the free role behind the two strikers Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka.

It was an end to end affair throughout the first 45 minutes of the match as the Indian Arrows youngsters fought toe-to-toe with the big boys of the league.

The striker duo of Indian Arrows Harmanpreet Singh and Aman Chhetri continuously raided the Gokulam box and kept their defensive line on their toes.

Arrows goalkeeper Samik Mitra did a commendable job under the bar to deny Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka to put Gokulam in front on quite a few occasions.

It was an exciting first half which saw both teams come close to score on numerous occasions but failed to break the deadlock.

The visitors broke the deadlock within four minutes of second half kick-off as in-form striker Henry Kisekka netted his second goal of the season to put the Malabarians in front.

It was an identical goal of what he scored against NEROCA in their first match. The Ugandan forward received a long ball inside the box from Jestin George and found the back of the net with a powerful right-footed shot.

The Indian Arrows boys went all guns blazing after conceding but due to inexperience, they failed to open the goalmouth.

In the 77th minute, Gokulam central defender Andre Ettienne was given a direct red card for an ugly challenge on Aman Chhetri from behind. It was a genuine goal-scoring chance and Ettienne committed a last-man challenge. Gurkirat Singh took the free-kick from the edge of the box but failed to keep the ball on target.

Gokulam Kerala climbed to the top of the table after registering back to back wins.