Marti Crespi's late goal hands East Bengal full points against TRAU

The Red and Golds climbed to the top of the I-League table with a narrow win over TRAU FC...

beat TRAU FC 2-1 in their fourth match of the 2019-20 season on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium.

Marcos Jimenez De La Espada handed East Bengal the lead in the 17th minute but Deepak Devrani restored parity in the 45th minute. Marti Crespi netted the winning goal in the 89th minute to seal full points for the hosts.

Alejandro Menendez made only one change in the East Bengal starting XI which defeated 4-1 in their last match. Ronaldo Oliveira replaced suspended Jaime Santos Colado.

Douglas D’Silva, on the other hand, made seven changes in the TRAU FC lineup which faced a humiliating 4-0 defeat against in their last match. Only Gurpreet Singh, Patrick Uche, Sandeep Singh and Denechandram Meitei were retained from the last game.

Samad Ali Mallick came very close to break the deadlock in the 8th minute when he attempted a shot from distance but the ball hit the crossbar and went out.

Marcos Jimenez scored the opening goal of the match in the 17th minute from Samad Ali’s cross. Samad took a short throw-in and Pintu Mahata returned the ball to the right-back. Samad sent an inch-perfect cross which the Spanish striker headed in.

TRAU restored parity at the stroke of half time. Phalguni Singh attempted a shot at goal from Wahengbam Luwang’s low free-kick inside the box and Deepak Devrani deflected the ball inside the net.

More to follow..