I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan-East Bengal lock horns in a cracker of a Kolkata derby

A nail-biting Kolkata derby is on the card as the arch-rivals of Indian football clash on Sunday for the second time in I-League 2018-19…

The biggest match of Indian football, the Kolkata derby, is just three days away and arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will lock horns at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

This titanic clash is a potential do-or-die match for the two clubs who are still in the race for the 2018/19 I-League title. The current scenario suggests that both teams need to go for a win if they want to remain in the title hunt.

After a poor first half of the season, Mohun Bagan somewhat came back in to the race by registering back to back wins under new coach Khalid Jamil. East Bengal, on the other hand, messed up their chances of winning the much elusive league after suffering a defeat at the hands of leaders Chennai City FC. But their hard-fought win against Indian Arrows has kept them in touch with the chasing pack.

Both coaches need a win badly and we can expect an exciting clash between the two rivals on Sunday.

Ahead of the much-awaited match, we take a look at the key clashes which would determine the fate of the Kolkata derby.

Sony Norde vs Lalram Chullova

Mohun Bagan fans missed Sony Norde’s presence on December 16 when East Bengal registered a 3-2 win over them. Mohun Bagan narrowly missed out taking away a point from their rivals, given that they missed Sony Norde’s individual brilliance on the pitch that night.

But Norde is back now and is ready to lead his side. Interestingly whenever the Haitian star has played a derby match in the last five seasons, Mohun Bagan have never been on the losing side.

Norde is once again the go-to player for the Green and Maroons. His vicious runs down the left flank and his ability to cut in and take a long-range shot must be kept in check. East Bengal’s right-back Lalram Chullova will be handed that responsibility to keep a check on the Haitian and a key battle is on the cards.

Jaime Santos Colado vs Yuta Kinowaki

Jaime Santos made his East Bengal debut in the reverse fixture and had an impressive outing. The Spanish youngster is slowly gelling into Alejandro’s side and is combining well with striker Jobby Justin upfront. The former Sporting Gijon player has scored two goals in six matches and has provided two assists.

Menendez has been using Santos as a supporting striker in a 4-4-1-1 formation and the Spaniard has done well so far. He is creating opportunities down the middle as well as drifting away to the flanks to send crosses inside the box.

Mohun Bagan boss Khalid Jamil is likely to use Yuta Kinowaki in the defensive midfield role and give him the responsibility to keep a vigilant eye on the Jaime Santos in the middle third. This battle could have a major say in the result.

Aser Dipanda v Borja Gomez

Mohun Bagan striker Aser Dipanda will be another key player in the derby. The Cameroonian has blown hot and cold in the season but still carries a threat, as evidenced by his goal in the reverse fixture to spark a Mohun Bagan rally late on in the match.

He will be up against a solid defender in Johnny Acosta who is slowly becoming the mainstay of the Red and Golds backline. It is also another chance for Acosta to make an impression, having had a poor start to the season.

The battle between them will also have an impact on how the game pans out on Sunday.