I-League 2018-19: Dominant Indian Arrows send Shillong Lajong packing

Flyod Pinto's boys were miles ahead in the battle of two all Indian squads...

Indian Arrows emerged as the emphatic winners with a 3-0 scoreline when they took on Shillong Lajong at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Sunday afternoon.

It was a convincing dispaly from Indian Arrows throughout the match as they outplayed Lajong in their own backyard. Their quick-passing and off-the-ball movements made Lajong look out of their wits. The game was buried in the opening half itself as the visitors scored thrice.

Indian Arows coach Flyod Pinto made three changes and the replacements did not disappoint as Ninthoi Meetei and Lalengamawia registered their name on the scoresheet while Rohit Danu was the prinicipal architect of the third goal.

Lajong looked the second-best side right from the first whistle. Their defence was in shambles and so was their midfield. They were sluggish and failed to close down the likes of Vikram Pratap and Danu in midfield which allowed the duo to wreak havoc in the attacking third.

During the first goal, Asish rai brushed aside Kenstar Kharsong and Samuel Kynshi to bulldoze his way into the penalty box before delivering an inch-perfect cross for Vikram Pratap. Vikram was quick to react and stuck out his foot at the right time to guide the ball past Neithovilie Chalieu in goal.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia, who is known for his exploits from dead ball situation was equally ineffective with his attempts from set-pieces. He got two chances in the first half from 25 yards out to pull one back for his side but the skipper disappointed the handful of fans present in the stadium on both occasions.

Just after the half-hour mark Arrows scored their second when Vikram Pratap skipped his marker and passed it to Lalengmawia who in turn made some space for himself and pulled the trigger from just inside the box to see the ball nestle into the top corner. The two centre-backs did not make any attempt to close down Laleng which allowed him the space and time to lock his target and fire.

Just when it seemed that both the teams would settle for a 2-0 scoreline before heading towards the tunnel Arrows breached Lajong's defence for the third time. Danu sliced open the Reds with a delightful through ball to find Vikram Pratap. The Chandigarh football academy graduate tried his luck but Chalieu blocked his shot. The rebound fell for Lalengmawia who made no mistake to find the net from close range.

Arrows put their foot off the pedal after the break but did not lose composure at the centre of the park. It was a matured dispaly from the colts as they kept control of possession and never allowed Lajong to stage a coemback in the game.

Alison Kahrsyntiew's men were fluid with the ball in their own half but lost direction once they started marching towards the attacking third. Seldom they tested Prabhsukhan Gill apart from one instance when Lalmuanpuia kept his shot on target in the first-half.

The win will boost the confidence of the Indian Arrows team as they will up against Kolkata giant East bengal next on January 18. On the other hand, Shillong Lajong will once again take the field a day later against Real Kashmir.