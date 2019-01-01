I-League 2018-19: Indian Arrows beat Minerva Punjab to leapfrog the defending champions

Minerva Punjab succumbed to their third consecutive defeat and are now ninth on the league table...

Indian Arrows picked up a 2-1 win over Minerva Punjab at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday courtesy of goals from Rohit Danu (38') and Rahim Ali (47'). Whereas Moinuddin Khan (69') scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

Indian Arrows put a professional performance against the defending champions to churn out the three points from the match. Credit must be given to Prabhsukhan Gill who was in top form under the sticks to save two balls that looked destined to settle into the net.

Floyd Pinto made three changes to the side that lost 3-2 against NEROCA. Narender Ghalot, Ninthoi Meetei, and Suresh Singh fail to make the cut as they have been replaced by Rahul KP, Anwar Ali, and Rohit Danu in the starting XI.

On the other hand, Paul Munster also made three alterations to the starting XI with the hope of picking up a win after two months. Mahmoud Al Amna started along with Akash Sangwan, and Akashdeep Singh as Saurav Rautella, Dilli Ram Sanyasi and Arashpreet Singh were kept out of action.

It was a slow-burner as neither side looked to have that creativity in the attacking third which could test the keepers. Minerva stuck to their long ball tactics which was easily dealt with by Anwar Ali and Jitendra Singh at the heart of the defence.

Quero was found operating from a deeper position while Amna had the license to roam freely in the attacking third. Much was expected from the Quero-Amna combination but the duo could not create much. Deepak Tangri did an excellent job to keep a check on Amna as the Syrian was never allowed much breathing space in midfield.

Boris Singh troubled Minerva's defence on a couple of occasions with his darting runs on the right flank and was the brightest player on the pitch in the first-half.

In the 38th minute Indian Arrows drew first blood through a set-piece that was executed to perfection. Rahim Ali laid it for Amarjit Singh whose thunderous effort struck the post and Danu did not fail to the needful from the rebound.

Arrows continued their bright form after the break and within two minutes from resumption they doubled their lead. Pinto's boys passed the ball crisply inside Mierva's box giving the defenders no chance to clear their lines and it was Rahim who remained calm at the vital time to slot it past Arshdeep in goal.

After going two behind Minerva suddenly found a spring in their foot and started showing more purpose in attack. With Al Amna getting more involved in the attacking third the Warriors kept sniffing for their first goal. On the 52nd minute, Amna did find the net after latching on to a long ball from Amandeep but the linesman flagged it offside.

The travelling team kept asking questions of Arrows' defence but it seemed that nothing could past Gill, who had a brilliant day in office. After AMna was denied by the crossbar it was Gill who saved a point-blank shot from Akash Sangwan by diving to his left.

Minerva did pull one back through Moinuddin Khan in the 69th minute when the striker produced a peach of a finish from just inside the box, but it was too little to salvage anything from the match.

The Syrian playmaker tested Gill once again in the dying minutes of the match but Gill was equal to the task to keep the scoreline unchanged.

After the win Arrows move to the seventh spot with 16 points while Minerva Punjab go down to the ninth spot. Pinto cannot rest on his laurels as he has to face table toppers Chennai City FC on February 8 while Minerva Punjab will continue their search for a win when they take on Saipa FC away from home in a AFC Cup encounter on February 12.