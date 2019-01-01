I-League 2018-19: Jobby Justin suspended for six matches; Guilherme Castro for a year

AIFF's disciplinary committee brings down the gauntlet on offenders...

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee chaired by U N Banerjee convened on Tuesday and ruled that East Bengal's Jobby Justin and Aizawl's Kareem Nurain will be suspended for six matches along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Whereas Gokulam Kerala's midfielder Guilherme Castro has been suspended for a year and a fine of Rs 2 lakh has been imposed on the player.

