I-League 2018-19: Chennai City FC one win away from creating history

Real Kashmir and East Bengal are still alive in the title race but need a miracle to get their hands on the coveted trophy ...

It’s that time of the I-League season when all eyes are on the teams that are still in contention to lift the trophy. With less than two weeks to go until the competetion concludes, three teams Chennai City, East Bengal and Real Kashmir – are mathematically in contention to lift their first ever I-League trophy.

This means that we will be having a new I-League champion this season. What are the scenarios surrounding the title race? We take a look.

League table

Team Played Points Goal Difference Chennai City FC 18 40 +19 East Bengal 17 33 +14 Real Kashmir 17 33 +11

Head-to-head table

Fixture Head-to-head aggregate Chennai City vs East Bengal 4-2 Chennai City vs Real Kashmir 0-2 Real Kashmir vs East Bengal 1-1*

*Return leg yet to be played

Chennai City

League leaders Chennai are currently on 40 points and with two games in hand, just three points away from creating history. A win in either of their games – against Churchill Brothers in Goa or against Minerva Punjab at home – will crown them champions of .

A win over Churchill Brothers would mean that Chennai will lift the title in Goa, coincidentally the same state Chennaiyin FC lifted their first Indian Super League title in 2015.

East Bengal

East Bengal have garnered 33 points in 17 games this season. The Red and Gold Brigade must win all the three remaining games and hope that Chennai do not add more than one point to their tally.

Real Kashmir (Away), Minerva Punjab (Away) and Gokulam Kerala (Away) are the remaining fixtures for East Bengal.

Real Kashmir

The fairy-tale journey could see a fairy-tale ending, if Real Kashmir win all their remaining fixtures. Additionally, Chennai should fail to win a single game. Should the two teams be locked on equal points at the end of the season, a superior head-to-head record will hand Real Kashmir the title.

East Bengal (Home), Minerva Punjab (Home) and NEROCA FC (Away) are the hurdles for Real Kashmir as they hope to see their dream fructify.