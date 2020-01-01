‘I know you are all waiting’ – Timbe hints at comeback after Beijing Renhe exit

The winger has not been with a club since he left the Chinese side in October but has now suggested his next plans

Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has hinted at returning to football soon since his departure from Beijing Renhe.

Timbe remains without a club since his Beijing Renhe exit in mid-October. Although the winger did not have a club, he was prominently used in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros in November.

His performance when Harambee Stars lost the away game saw him put under severe criticism especially after squandering a very open chance that would have earned them a draw in Moroni.

“Can’t wait to get back at it [football action]. I know you are all waiting,” Timbe posted on his Facebook page.

The winger joined Beijing Renhe in February 2017 and managed to score eight goals in his first season to help the team win promotion to the Chinese Super League.

In the following season, he was loaned back to the second tier to play for Heilongjiang Lava Spring, though he scored seven goals in 14 games in the top-flight for Beijing Renhe, and on January 31, 2020 - transfer deadline day in – he joined English Championship side Reading on loan until the end of the season.

However, his stay at the Berkshire-based club did not last more than six months after the club decided against pursuing a further deal.

Between 2014 and 2016, the winger was loaned by to Lierse and he went ahead to make 42 appearances and scored eight goals for the Belgian side.

The performance saw Lierse make his move permanent and the player stayed with them for one year between 2016 and 2017.

From , the Harambee Star joined Renhe where he enjoyed a good outing in 2017 as he scored 17 goals in 48 matches.

In 2018, he was loaned for the second time in his career to Heilongjiang Lava Spring, a Division One side in . He played six games and scored two goals for the lower tier side.

When will embark on the Afcon qualifiers in March 2020, many would be eager to see whether coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee will draft the winger in his team especially after the criticism that followed the performance against Comoros.