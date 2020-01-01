I know Muhiddin's tactics against Posta Rangers - Omollo

The tactician states he is aware of the approach the Dockers will apply this weekend and how to stop them

Posta coach Sammy Omollo is hopeful of helping his side get a positive result against FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match this weekend.

The Mailmen are unbeaten in their last three matches, taking maximum points in the process, the latest one being a 3-0 win against Wazito FC last weekend. The former international defender says the run will be extended on Saturday against the Dockers.

"I am sure of getting a good result [against Bandari] this weekend," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"We are currently on a good run and the players are on the high spirit which is a plus to the technical bench. I have played under Twahir [Muhiddin] and I am aware of his approach so we definitely will come up with a way to stop him and get the result we need."

The tactician is confident of doing better and finishing in a good position this season.

"This season we have stepped up and the results are there for everyone to see. It is not over, we are pushing for a top-eight finish which is very possible with the way we are playing," Omollo concluded.

The two teams settled for a one-all draw when they last met at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa in October 2019. The Dockers have lost their last three matches and will be aiming at bouncing back against their hosts.

are currently placed eighth on the KPL table with 28 points.