'I hope he gets a statue!' - Eriksen heaps praise on Spurs hero Lucas

The midfielder credited his team-mate with pushing Tottenham into the Champions League final and hopes to see him honoured

Christian Eriksen was full of praise for hero Lucas Moura after the Brazilian's stunning second-half hat-trick, including a last-second winner, saw the Premier League side take a 3-2 win over in the second leg of their semi-final.

Spurs entered the match trailing 1-0 from the first leg in London and the outlook was bleak for the English side after the Dutch outfit netted twice in the first half to push their lead in the tie to three goals.

But Lucas sparked a second-half comeback from Tottenham, the Brazilian scoring twice in four minutes before the hour mark to pull his side back level on the night.

Spurs then left it late to earn a place in the final against , but the 26-year-old forward saved his best for last, lashing home a left-footed shot in the sixth minute of stoppage time to take a 3-2 win on the night and an away-goals victory in the tie.

And team-mate Eriksen, a former Ajax star, gave full credit to Lucas for his heroics, pointing to the Brazilian as the main reason his side made it into next month's final in Madrid, while admitting that he felt sorry for his former club.

"It was a ridiculous game, we were really far down, we tried to fight back, we were just lucky," Eriksen said.

"I feel sorry for Ajax, they played a very good game against us. Today we mostly created more chance, football they played better.

"It is relief, we have been fighting for this. It is a dream to be in the final.

"We felt like we weren’t able to look ourselves in the mirror if we were to go down three or four nil. We had to fight. We scored early to get some momentum, put them under pressure.

"We are lucky the ball falls in the right direction. Lucas had a wonderful game, we are relieved

"Today it was non-tactical, more of a fight and a heart performance. Heart and Lucas Moura.

"He’s how we won the game, he deserves it. Rollercoaster of a season, for him to get us in the final, I hope he gets a statue in after this!

"We are blown away, no real words for it."