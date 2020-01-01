'I have two-year pre-contract agreement with AFC Leopards' - Thiong'o

The winger has revealed his contract with the Western-based side will expire in two months time

Kakamega winger Peter Thiong'o has confirmed he is on his way to AFC .

On Thursday, August 20, Goal exclusively revealed the winger had joined the 13-time league champions despite his current club insisting no negotiations have taken place between the two teams.

"I have indeed spoken to Leopards and we have an understanding of signing a pre-contract," Thiong'o told Goal on Friday.

"It is a two-year contract, and we will complete it once Leopards' chairman [Dan Shikanda] returns from his business trip. Certainly, I will be wearing a Leopards jersey sooner. We have agreed on most things, but we will finalize on a few remaining ones.

"My agent is dealing with it, and he has full information, but the move [to Leopards] is imminent."

The winger scored eight goals for the Nicholas Muyoti-led charges in the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season. He has since explained his contractual status with the Western-based side and why he wants to join Ingwe.

"I have an active contract with Homeboyz, yes, but it is expiring in October," Thiong'o revealed.

"It is high time for me to go for a new challenge, it is the only way a player can grow, and I am sure I will get the challenge at Leopards. But I appreciate everything Homeboyz have done for me.

"I am just requesting Homeboyz to let me leave in search of a new challenge."

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has confirmed the player is still theirs until the expiry of the current engagement.

"There is nothing to hide, it is just as I had initially stated that Thiong'o has a contract with the team," Shimanyula told Goal on Thursday.

"It is a pre-contract agreement reached between him and Leopards, and it will be valid once his contract with Homeboyz expires."

The administrator further hit at the club for unsettling players whose contracts are almost ending.

"AFC Leopards are well known to unsettle players, [Thiong’o] is not the first player, they are always looking at players whose contracts have ended or running down and start engaging them without talking to the parent club,” Shimanyula continued.

"It is the same thing they are trying to do with Thiong’o because they are broke and don’t have money to buy players, they call themselves a big club in , but they cannot afford to buy players, all they want is free agents or players whose contracts are nearing an end.

"They don’t have money to buy players and if you look at their past records, they don’t pay to get players but always go for free agents, and these same players always returned crying to their previous clubs saying how they were duped to sign deals without salaries."