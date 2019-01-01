‘I have nothing to say about Wazito FC players’ – states Badoer

The newcomers’ boss openly blames the players for another defeat in the top flight

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has openly admitted he doesn’t know what is ailing his struggling side in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Badoer has taken to Twitter to congratulate FC after the Coastal-based side hammered his promoted side 4-1 in a league match played on Friday.

“Congratulations to Bandari!” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account. “I have nothing to say regarding Wazito FC. I think our players did show what they want.”

Congratulations To Bandari! I have nothing to say regarding wazito. I think our players did show what they want https://t.co/3gfoazsx6I — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) December 6, 2019

Badoer’s congratulation message came just a few hours after he picked the clash against Bandari to rally behind his side saying it was the time for the players to show they can proudly play for the badge.

Against Bandari, a brace from Shaban Kenga, one from Yema Mwana and an own goal from David Otieno were enough for the Dockers to register the vital win.

Article continues below

Just two days ago, Badoer threatened to move Wazito to the Tanzanian Premier League claiming the Kenyan league had many problems which needed to be solved.

Now this one will be the true test for Wazito players to show they are playing for the Badge. 3 points or they need Start looking for job at the Nearest KFC joint. I will be watching Live on @MadgoatTv 2PM tommorow. https://t.co/ZX9hdgeHhz — Ricardo Badoer (@Donrico77) December 5, 2019

“This is not good at all [the problems facing the KPL] and it makes look bad,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter account while reacting to a story titled ‘Nyamweya - Painful to watch KPL on its deathbed.’

“We need new league structures. I have some ideas, if not I guess Wazito can play in Tanzanian league just like plays in the English Premier League.”