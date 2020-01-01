I have not agreed to Wazito FC deal yet – Kakamega Homeboyz’s Muyoti

The tactician has been linked with the vacant job at the former National Super League champions who have parted ways with their coaches

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has dismissed reports he has already signed for Wazito FC.

Wazito FC parted ways with head coach Fred Ambani and his assistant Salim Babu and according to a Goal source at the club, Muyoti has already agreed to join the club because of the big offer put on the table.

But in a separate interview with Goal, the former AFC captain has only confirmed an approach by Wazito and said negotiations on a possible move have not started at all.

“It is not the case,” Muyoti said responding to the question on whether he has left Kakamega Homeboyz for Wazito.

“They have approached me but I have made it clear to them that I will listen to their offer once I am done with my father’s burial arrangements. That is the only point I can get onto the negotiation table. If they come with a good offer, why not sign it?

“I have not told Kakamega Homeboyz anything but if the time comes that I should tell them of my future plans, of course, I will have to.”

As the Wazito links grow louder, Kakamega Homeboyz chair Cleophas Shimanyula maintains Muyoti is still his head coach.

“Muyoti is now at the pitch conducting training even though I thought he had left for his father’s burial arrangement but I am surprised he is with the team,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“Wazito approached him that I cannot deny but Muyoti turned their offer down saying he has a contract with Kakamega Homeboyz which he is willing to serve it in full.

“Those are rumours for now but if he decides to leave he is an adult and we cannot stop him from making the move. He is a decent person that if he is planning to leave he would have told me.

“For now, I am sure he has not left.”

Shimanyula said he would not be shocked if Muyoti eventually decides to leave and sign for the Nairobi club.

“I am not under pressure at all and if they want him even today they can come for him. I cannot panic because of that,” the chair added.

“I know they are hungry to snap everything from Kakamega Homeboyz especially that we finished third last season and they think by taking Muyoti will see them succeed as we did.

“Muyoti knows Wazito is not a team to rush and join.”

Should Muyoti be appointed by Wazito, he will be joining a fourth Premier League side after coaching Thika United, and Kakamega Homeboyz.