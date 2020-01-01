‘I have lost one of my football sons’ – Ex-Thika United coach Bryett on departed Oliech

The 2008 KPL winner succumbed to cancer on Sunday on his way to the United States where he was going to seek medication

Former Thika United and Nairobi City Stars head coach Tim Bryett has penned a moving tribute to his former striker Kevin Oliech.

Oliech, a younger brother to former Harambee Stars players Dennis Oliech and Andrew Oyombe, succumbed to cancer on Sunday in on his way to the United States where he was headed for treatment.

Bryett worked with Oliech at Nairobi City Stars and Thika United and has described him as ‘one of the hardest working, professional, kindest, loyal and talented players’ he oversaw.

More teams

“The world should know how good this boy [Kevin Oliech] was, and taken from us too soon,” Bryett wrote on his Facebook page.

“As I finish tucking in my son to bed and kiss him good night, I sit down barely seeing the letters on my keyboard due to the tears in my eyes and whiskey beside me, I come to the realisation that I have lost one of my football sons, Kevin.

“When I took charge of Nairobi City Stars FC, I was warned that I would have trouble with two players, one of which was Kevin.

“Let me tell you that he was one of the hardest working, professional, kindest, loyal and talented players I have ever had.

“When I left Nairobi City Stars to take over at Thika United, Kevin was part of my agreement. I said to the chairman; ‘If you want me to sign then Kevin is one of the players that come with me,’ of which he smiled and jumped at the chance for us to continue together.

“I have strong views on how football should be played and Kevin always was 100% on board and we achieved many great things together.

“Even when I left Thika United, we stayed in constant contact and I kept checking on his progress hoping that he would say, ‘Coach, I'm better now, I'm stronger, I can play for you again’”.

“I will always be indebted to your loyalty and talent, I miss and love this dear boy, and can only take peace knowing that you rest now with your mother. Keep the pitches in heaven clean and one day we will meet there to play this beautiful game once more.”

The former and Ushuru forward died just two years after he lost his mother to the same disease.

Oliech also played for German lower side KFC Uerdingen 05 and second-tier outfit Alemannia Aachen.

, a club Oliech played for and won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with in 2008, and defender Wellington Ochieng, also paid tribute to the departed striker.