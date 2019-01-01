I have done nothing wrong as Gor Mahia will always concede goals – Ochieng

The K’Ogalo keeper trainer comes to his defence just a few days after the fans blamed him for the goals conceded away from home

keeper trainer Willice Ochieng has stated he will continue to execute his duties despite a section of the fans calling for his resignation.

Ochieng came under fire after the Kenyan champions suffered a 4-1 defeat against USM Alger in the first leg match of the Caf played on Sunday in Bilda.

A section of Gor Mahia fans took to social media to attack the goalkeeper trainer for poor tactics arguing keeper of the day [against USM Alger] David Mapigano was at fault for the goals K’Ogalo conceded during the battle.

“We have good keepers in [Mapigano], Boniface [Oluoch] and Fredrick [Odhiambo] but the way we concede goals is now worrying,” wrote one of the fans.

“It is either the keeper trainer is not doing the job probably or else there must be a problem which we need to be told. We need some change to see how the keepers will be without him [Ochieng] fair in upcoming matches.”

Reacting to the statement, Ochieng says he has done nothing wrong to deserve a sack adding even if he leaves Gor Mahia today, they will still concede goals.

“It is unfortunate when I see the fans putting blame on me whenever Gor Mahia concedes a goal,” Ochieng answered back.

“I have been with this team for a long time now and we have even won the league under my watch. Last season, Gor Mahia conceded the least goals and I don’t understand why fans should now make noise after we lost in .

“I have done nothing wrong and will continue to dispatch my duties, I know one-day God will vindicate me and even if I leave, the team will still concede goals.”

K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack has already hinted he will make changes to the goalkeeping department but will not blame Mapigano for the defeat in Algeria.

“We have put the defeat behind us. Gor Mahia will no longer play defensive football but we will be attacking because we need to score goals.”

“We have nothing to lose since we still harbour hopes of eliminating USM Alger. It is not the time for blame games but fixing one or two areas.

“I will discuss with the goalkeeper coaches on who should be fielded but I can’t blame David [Mapigano] entirely for the defeat.”

Gor Mahia will need to win by a 3-0 margin to proceed to the group stages.