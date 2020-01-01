I have developed more players in Kenya than anyone else - Medo

The Egyptian-American feels he could have done more in the country's top tier but he was not given enough time

Former Wazito FC and head coach Melis Medo claims he has developed more players in than anyone else.

The Egyptian-American tactician is currently jobless after being fired by the struggling Wazito in November after just four games in charge. The former Mt. Kenya United coach says jealousy by some individuals are the reason why he is not coaching in the country.

"I have developed more players in Kenya than anyone else and nobody can deny that fact," Medo told Goal on Friday.

"Anyone who played under me and went to another team became an instant star. My only problem was jealousy and bad management; I will always have something for Mt. Kenya, AFC , and FC."

Medo says he is ready to coach the financially crippled AFC Leopards and hopes the Kenyan Premier League ( ) will soon secure sponsorship.

"I have never put money before the team; lest you forget, I stayed almost a full season without pay and never missed work," Medo continued.

"I kept showing up every day. The situation in the KPL is not good and I hope that they get sponsorship soon. I am following the league and feel terrible for Leopards as well.

"Kenya will miss Dylan [Kerr] and me; we could have done so much for the country."

are on top of the table with 37 points with Kakamega and with 36 and 35 points in the second and third positions, respectively.