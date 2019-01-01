'I have always been professional' - Alexis apologises to Man Utd fans after dismal season

The Chilean scored just twice in a campaign to forget both for the player and his club, who finished well outside the Champions League places

Alexis Sanchez has offered his apologies to supporters after enduring a wretched first full season as a Red Devil.

The international joined United from in January 2018 in a deal that also saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates Stadium.

But he has struggled to show his best form since the transfer, and will be delighted to see the back of an appalling 2018-19 campaign.

Alexis made just nine starts in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while he troubled the scorers just twice in all competitions.

A high wage and lack of production made Sanchez a frequent target of derision from supporters, with reports of a potential exit this summer swirling for much of the season.

And as United said good riddance to the campaign with another disappointing defeat, this time against already-relegated , the forward told fans he was sorry for failing to perform.

However, also predicted a return to glory for the club, with the Red Devils one day attaining the heights they reached under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"It was a very tough season...the fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens," Sanchez explained on Instagram.

"Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries.

"Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true.

"I was always a professional in all aspects.

"I apologise to the fans for not be able to achieve our goals. Nevertheless we are Manchester United!

"Players and Staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt ... I'm certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson."

Sunday's defeat on the last day of the season consigned United to a sixth-placed finish, five points shy of and the final qualifying spot.

They will thus return to the next season after reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, where their adventure was ended by .