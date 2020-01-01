I had Van Dijk in my back pocket all game! – Robertson

The Scotsman has claimed he marked his now-team-mate out of the game when they met as opponents six years ago

Andy Robertson has joked that he had team-mate Virgil van Dijk ‘in his back pocket’ when the pair played against each other in the Scottish Premiership.

Robertson spent the 2013/14 season with United in his native before earning a move to , who were then in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk had just joined from Groningen and spent two seasons with the Bhoys before leaving to join another Premier League side in .

The pair faced off three times in the Dutchman’s first season in the Scottish top flight, with Van Dijk and Celtic winning 1-0 and 2-0 in Dundee either side of a 1-1 draw in Glasgow.

However, Robertson jokingly claimed that he kept the Dutch centre-back under wraps when presented a picture of the pair competing for the ball at Tannadice Park on social media, despite the negative result the left-back and his then-team suffered.

I won the ball, had him in my back pocket all game!! https://t.co/WwHiuPCtIw — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 19, 2020

Both players are now part of a Liverpool side that won the last season, and Robertson was asked to compare his left foot with star forward Mohamed Salah - another team-mate of his.

In keeping with the confident nature of his answers, Robertson again proclaimed himself superior to his free-scoring Egyptian colleague.

Robertson has notched an impressive seven assists and one goal in 28 Premier League appearances from left-back this season so far.

Meanwhile, Salah has managed 16 goals and six assists in 26 league outings, as well as four strikes and two assists in eight Champions League appearances.

Robertson did have words of praise for a Celtic player, however, hailing Swedish legend Henrik Larsson as his favourite player ever, and citing his goal against Boavista to take the Bhoys into the UEFA Cup final as his favourite footballing memory from his childhood.

The left-back also admitted that the two Premier League players he looked up to most in his youth were Liverpool club legend Steven Gerrard and ’s all-time top scorer Thierry Henry.