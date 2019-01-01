'I got to hold Kylian’s World Cup medal!' - Beckham starry-eyed during Mbappe meeting

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain midfielder has been mingling with a modern-day hero during a return to France

David Beckham has offered a starry-eyed response to meeting Kylian Mbappe and getting to hold the Paris Saint-Germain forward’s World Cup medal.

A PSG performer of the past has been mingling with one of the present during a visit to the French capital.

Beckham sat down for breakfast with Mbappe on Friday and got a glimpse of one of the few major prizes to have passed him by during an illustrious playing career.

The former England captain enjoyed title and domestic cup success in England, Spain, America and France while turning out for Manchester United, Real Madrid, the LA Galaxy and PSG.

International honours eluded him, though, despite forming part of a so-called ‘Golden Generation’ for the Three Lions.

Beckham has, however, had his hands on a World Cup winners’ medal, with Mbappe having collected the most sought-after of mementos in Russia last summer.

“What a huge pleasure to meet a World Cup winner, great player but more importantly a great person,” Beckham said in a post on his official Instagram account.

“I always love being back in Paris one of my favourite places in the world and it got even better this morning .

“And I got to hold Kylian’s World Cup medal my kids might be slightly jealous sorry boys.”

Mbappe starred for France at the 2018 World Cup, with his efforts at just 19 years of age helping Les Bleus to secure a second global crown.

He became the youngest player from his country to score at football’s showpiece event, while the last of his four goals – which came in a 4-2 triumph over Croatia – saw him become just the second teenager after Brazilian legend Pele to find the target in a final.

With his confidence soaring, the inaugural winner of the Kopa Trophy handed out to the best young player on the planet has added another 18 strikes to his impressive tally in just 22 outings for PSG this season.

Mbappe is now a role model to many and a man being tipped to reach the very top of the game, but he is also still a football fan and was as delighted as Beckham to take in a star-studded meal this week.

He posted on social media: “Breakfast with the legend. It was an honour to meet you, you are an inspiration for all of us.”

Beckham made 14 appearances for PSG during the 2012-13 season, helping them to the Ligue 1 title.

He took the decision to hang up his boots at the end of that campaign, with an iconic figure heading into retirement at the age of 38.