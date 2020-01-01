I feel sorry for Rashford... he'd score 40 goals for Man City - Richards

The former right-back thinks that, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne assisting the England striker, he'd be a big hit under Pep Guardiola

forward Marcus Rashford would unlock his full potential at , Micah Richards has claimed.

The international forward, 22, scored to give his side an outside chance of progressing to the final when he netted against City in a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It was his 17th goal of the campaign but Richards, who previously turned out for the Blues at full-back, believes that the type of service that he would be offered by United's rivals would see him become an even more prolific threat.

“I feel a bit sorry for Rashford because if he was in City’s team he would get 40 goals a season,” he told Sky Sports. “Obviously on the counter with Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard they look good.

“Sometimes the counter-attack is not on. Look at Man City’s midfield compared to United’s, that is no disrespect but Kevin De Bruyne’s first option is a forward pass.

“When I see United play it is always a little too safe, it is: ‘I don’t want to make a mistake today’. Look at City’s midfielders, their first option is to play forward.”

United were outplayed by their neighbours on Tuesday and face an uphill task to turn the semi-final tie around in its second leg, which will be played on January 29.

Meanwhile, they are in a fight to finish in the top four of the Premier League to secure football for next season.

After losing their previous outing in the league against , they find themselves five points behind , having lost six times already this season.

Article continues below

They are also 27 points off the pace of league leaders , who have a game in hand over their rivals.

United have a busy January schedule ahead, which was made all the more intense with a 0-0 draw against that sees them replay that tie on January 15.

Before then, however, they host in the league prior to a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on January 19.