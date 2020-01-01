‘I fear no one’ – Ambani calls out AFC Leopards’ Shikanda over Trucha resignation

The former Township Rollers head coach left the club after overseeing just a one game as claims of life threats said to be a reason for his exit

Former AFC star Boniface Ambani has called out the club’s chairman Dan Shikanda over claims ex-coach Tomas Trucha's life was threatened.

Trucha resigned on Wednesday after Shikanda claimed threats were directed to him and his agent by some Ingwe members, but Ambani has now claimed the chair erred in parading fake agents and picking threats as the only reason why the Czech left.

“What is his [Shikanda] problem now?” Ambani asked in a Facebook post.

“So what did I do? When a sick man wants to die he will even claim a chicken has eaten his food. I have no business with you Shikanda but do what you were asked to do.

“Kindly keep your hands off my name and get the name Ambani out of your mouth. And for your information, I have all along been quiet and I only point issues affecting football and I won’t stop.

“Let it sink into your head.

“I fear no one! the threats you direct at me please take it somewhere else. Always talking of Ambani and group, do you even know how busy I am at the moment in the western region?”

The former youth coach stated if the threats towards the coach were real, it should have been reported to the state security agents.

“When somebody threatens you, the simplest thing to do is to go to the police and report and look for that person who threatened you,” he concluded.

“I only told you, stop parading fake agents at the club. As simple as that.”

As AFC Leopards accepted Trucha’s resignation, they stated the events were disturbing.

“This has been occasioned by the coach feeling that his safety is not guaranteed since his manager, Mr Prince Channis, has been threatened by people purporting to be Ingwe supporters,” the resignation acceptance statement read.

“This is disturbing and unacceptable for anyone who claims to be a supporter of this esteemed club.”

Shikanda, without specifically mentioning names, said some members had resorted to acts that are aimed at destabilising the club owing to the good work going on.

“But now what they have decided is to stabilise the team and make sure that Trucha does not operate peacefully,” Shikanda said. “I do not know what they want. The coach is definitely not happy with what is happening.

“The same people were saying he does not have papers and that he is just a tourist. But when they saw his credentials they went silent.

“If I invite you to a place and people start threatening will you be comfortable in that place? There are a lot of threats on our coach and his agent and the people who are bringing all these threats are also agents.”

Trucha’s departure left the club at the hands of Anthony Kimani and Tom Juma as interim head coach and an assistant, respectively.