'I enjoyed playing for Gor Mahia more than AFC Leopards' - Shikanda

The former striker has also explained his controversial move from Ingwe to K'Ogalo

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has revealed he enjoyed his stint as player more than with Ingwe.

The forward had success at both clubs in the late '80s and early '90s. It all started at Ingwe between 1985-90 where the striker went on to help the team win three league titles and the domestic Cup, which was then called the Moi Golden Cup.

He ditched the 13-time champions for bitter rivals Gor K'Ogalo from 1991 to 1995, a transfer which shocked many with Ingwe fans demonstrating in the streets owing to the move.

While at K'Ogalo, Shikanda once again made a huge impact helping the team win three league titles before leaving. He is currently the chairman of AFC Leopards.

"I won three league titles each at Leopards and Gor Mahia; however, I enjoyed playing for Gor Mahia most," the now 51-year-old told the Nation Newspaper.

The former forward went on to explain how he left the Den for bitter rivals despite his success.

"Leopards had suspended me. The then Chairman Alfred Sambu had given me some time off to write my exams," Shikanda explained.

"But the management was not pleased that I played for my university team, the University of Nairobi’s Red Brigade in a friendly match against a visiting team from Zimbabwe. I scored a hat-trick and we won 4-1.

"Around the same time, Leopards lost 1-0 to Gor Mahia in a league match and some players were accused of throwing away that game. I was among the players suspended until further notice as a result of the loss. I decided to train with Wazee wa Kazi Football Club.

"As fate would have it, we played against Gor Mahia in a friendly match and the opposing coach liked me. Then Gor Chairman Job Omino, who doubled up as the Kenya Football Federation (KFF) chairman, ensured that K’Ogalo signed me. Leopards’ management tried to rescind my suspension but it was too late. Leopards even offered Gor Felix Otieno and Richard Asabel instead of me."

In June 2019, Shikanda succeeded Dan Mule as Leopards chairman and he has revealed his vision for the club.

"We have a lean office of three elected officials. It is now easier to make and implement decisions. Our fans deserve more, they have pressure at home and at work and mostly attend matches to relax. We want to offer them entertaining football and success," he said.

"We've traced the 15 acres of land given to the club by former President Daniel Moi and we are looking to put up a secretariat that will have an office, gymnasium, and training ground in the next few years. This will save us huge costs each year.

"There's also a plan to hire a human resource manager, commercial director, logistics officer, and a sales executive to market the brand and bring in money."