I don't understand how 'great' Tottenham didn't win trophies - CF Montreal's Wanyama

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has wondered why they did not win trophies at Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur.

Wanyama signed for Spurs in 2016 from Southampton and worked under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, and while stating that they had a great team, the Kenyan star is surprised that they never lifted a single trophy.

I don't understand

"I loved my time there. We had a great team. The only thing is, I don't understand how we didn't win any trophies," Wanyama told Football Scotland.

"We had a great team. Whenever I think about it, it p***es me off, and I don't have the answers for why we didn't win any trophies. I don't understand.

"I think the club is screaming for trophies, but I don't think that's the reason there are a lot of changes, I don't think so.

"I think it was going a bit out of order, the results and everything, that's why they changed the manager. But other than that, I think we were close.

"It was just a little bit of investment and it could have been done. Now I think the club is in the right direction and hopefully, in the future, we can win something."

The former AFC Leopards midfielder also revealed that Scott Brown, at Celtic, remains a top and an amazing star to have ever shared the dressing room together.

"[Scott] Brown at Celtic was amazing," he added.

"It's difficult to say only Brown because our team, that team was really, really good. Individually, I would say Brown. But collectively, that team was like some proper team.

"At Spurs, I would say [Moussa] Dembele. I think me and him were bossing it in the midfield. [Morgan] Schneiderlin [at Southampton] as well. It was great."

The former Harambee Stars captain revisited a tweet that got viral in 2012 when he expressed his love for spaghetti: "One day I went to training at Lennoxtown [Celtic’s training HQ] then I came back home. I chilled for a bit," explained the midfielder.

"It was around 6:30 pm, I went somewhere in the city to eat. I was alone. I never go to a restaurant alone, but I was always by myself.

"So, I went to this restaurant, I had pasta and yeah... I loved it! I loved it. It was really nice. I had to tweet about it. That's how it started.

"It's good to see people now taking it to the next level, swapping spaghetti with jersey now, so it's great."