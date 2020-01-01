‘I don’t listen to them' – Atletico Madrid’s Partey on handling racist abuse

The Ghanaian midfielder discusses how he deals with racism in Europe

midfielder Thomas Partey has shed light on how he deals with racist abuse, stating he doesn’t give attention to it.

The most recent incident saw Mali forward Moussa Marega targeted during FC ’s league match with Vitoria Guimaraes in .

It is not common practice for players to walk off the pitch, and Marega was brave enough to do this on Sunday.

"It happens, but I just try to be myself, always, not to listen to them, and enjoy my game," Partey told CNN.

"When you try and control it, it will come back.

“I'm there to play. As long as you don't give your mind to them, it will never affect you."

The most recent occurrence of racism in 's occurred in a game between Athletic Bilbao and in January which targeted Inaki Williams, a Spaniard of Ghanaian descent.