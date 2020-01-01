'I don't know why I was fired' - ex-Kenya coach Kimanzi

The tactician has stated he was informed by the Federation that changes were needed in the technical bench

Former Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has revealed he was not given a reason for his sacking by the Football Federation (FKF).

The former tactician was shown the door after a year and two months with the national team. Despite having led Kenya to a 1-1 draw away to in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers before being held by Togo at home by the same margin.

"I was called in a meeting alongside [assistant coach] Zedekiah Otieno on Monday," Kimanzi told Goal on Tuesday.

"In the meeting, the president [Mwendwa] told us that we are being released because there is some technical restructuring going on. So we had to leave, but we were not given a reason for our sacking.

"I do not remember falling out with the Federation, or maybe there could have been a problem which we are not aware of."

Goal has since learned former coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee who led Kenya to the 2004 Afcon finals held in , will be his replacement. Kimanzi has revealed his feelings on the new development.

"I have no problem with 'Ghost' taking over since he is a qualified coach," the former Mathare United star continued.

"I wish him the best because, in the end, it is all about helping the national team perform."

Earlier in the day, the Football Kenya Federation revealed why they parted ways with the tactician.

"Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi and part of his backroom staff have left the national team by mutual consent," FKF said in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and obtained by Goal.

"The Federation is immensely grateful to coach Kimanzi and his departing members of staff that include assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo for their exemplary work, dedication, and unrivalled professionalism, which has strengthened Kenya’s chances of qualifying for the Afcon 2022 final tournament."

The FKF has wished the departed members the best in their future endeavours while stating they will not comment on the issue again until a replacement is in place.

"All at the federation wish them well in their future endeavours, this is even as the search for a replacement to take the national team forward begins in earnest.

"There will be no further comment from FKF until a new appointment is made, in the coming days."