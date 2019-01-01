I don't know who's Shimanyula but he must talk on the pitch - Gor Mahia's Polack

The British coach remains confident his side will collect maximum points as they return to domestic action with a league match

coach Steven Polack has told Kakamega to stop seeking cheap publicity and do their talking on the pitch.

The Kenyan champions will take on Homeboyz in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Kisumu Stadium on Thursday with Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula having made it clear they will beat the champions even if they take the match to heaven.

“Even if they take the match to Siaya Market or Bondo town or even heaven, Homeboyz will beat Gor Mahia in this battle,” Shimanyula told Goal last week.

“[Gor Mahia] are the home team and have all the right to take the game to a venue they want but it will not stop us from beating them. I have a very young team which is not easy to beat and Gor Mahia should remain warned.

“We have beaten AFC already and our next target is to make sure we beat Gor Mahia. I know my boys are psyched up and ready to do the work they know best. We will not fear them, even if they decide we play in heaven, we will deal with them. They should be ready to be taught a soccer lesson.”

And reacting to the claims by Shimanyula, the British coach has told Goal: “I saw the story, and by the way who was that talking, and who is he, is looking for publicity or what?

“I guess he was looking for publicity but at the end of the day, anyone can talk with his own opinion, I can talk, even the man seated next to me here can talk, but at the end of the day the talking is done on the football pitch, not outside a football pitch.

“Again I don’t know who he is and I am not interested to know him.”

Article continues below

Asked if they are ready for the match after returning from Libya when they played to a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal SC Benghazi in a friendly, Polack said: “I am always ready, we are ready, and it is another game in my career, my players are ready, we are ready and the supporters should also be ready.”

Polack also confirmed defender Wellington Ochieng and keeper Patrick Odhiambo will miss the clash alongside keeper David Mapigano.

“[Wellington] is still struggling with injury, the same as Patrick [Odhiambo] who has a shoulder problem. We will also have to do without keeper Mapigano, who is away with for national team duty.”