I don't know whether to laugh or cry at begging KPL clubs - Badoer

The newcomers’ boss has expressed his feeling towards the sides who have called on their fans to support them financially during the season

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has slammed Kenyan Premier League ( ) big clubs who are begging their fans to support them financially in the season.

and AFC have resorted to asking their fans to help bail the clubs from deep financial problems after their shirt sponsor SportPesa exited.

According to Badoer, such clubs are a big let-down to their supporters.

“I do not know if I should laugh or cry! AS now have a Swahili account and of course, it is to attract Kenyan fans. A club 6000km away from is promoting itself while our biggest clubs comfortably sit and beg for money from their fans," Badoer wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Let's get serious, our fans deserve better.”

Badoer is among the stakeholders who openly dismissed previous calls which sought to stop the league due to a lack of a title sponsor.

Meanwhile, Wazito's team Physiotherapist Noel Mandi has provided injury updates ahead of their Saturday clash against Kakamega .

“Amos Asembeka and Kevin Omondi sat out our matches against Zoo FC and . They have, however, managed to shake off the injuries and are in contention to play against Kakamega Homeboyz,” Mandi told the club's website.

“They have trained well with the rest of the squad and are available for selection. At the moment, we do not have any injury concern which is a good thing.”

Finally, Musa Masika, Bixente Otieno and Joshua Nyatini all joined their teammates after a two-week Cecafa U20 championship with Rising Stars in .

They finished the tournament as the second-best team after falling to in the final with a 1-0 margin.

“They look sharp in training and are among those who’ll be considered for the game,” Mandi added.

Wazito will be looking to record their second win of the season.