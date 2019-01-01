'I don't know where to start' - Ex-Man Utd captain Keane 'shocked and saddened' by West Ham capitulation

After watching the Red Devils humbled 2-0 in London, the former midfielder was at a loss to explain what was going wrong with his old club

's 2-0 defeat at West Ham has prompted a furious response from Roy Keane, who admitted he was "shocked and saddened" by the state of his former club.

After suffering a horrendous downturn in form at the end of the 2018-19 season following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent appointment, the Red Devils were hopeful that a new-look, youthful side would turn the corner this time round.

The opening weekend of the Premier League seemed to confirm those hopes, as were dismantled in a 4-0 win at Old Trafford which featured three scorers, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and debutant Daniel James, who were aged 23 or under.

United, though, were quickly brought back down to earth after that early success, taking just one win in their following four league outings.

And West Ham inflicted another rude awakening on Solskjaer's men on Sunday as they ran out 2-0 winners in London thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell .

The Red Devils could drop as low as ninth in the table by the end of the day depending on later results, and Keane believes that it is just not good enough for a team of their stature.

"I tell you, I don’t know where to start," the former international, captain and symbol of the team during United's glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson, fired to Sky Sports .

"I have to say, I knew they weren’t in a great place but I’m shocked and saddened by how bad they were today."

Keane added that it was not so much the scoreline against the Hammers but rather the manner of defeat that proved the increasing malaise around Old Trafford.

"I know you can lose a game of football but everything about the game, about United [was] lacklustre, no quality, lack of desire, lack of leaders, lack of characters," he stated.

"It’s a long way back for United. It’s scary how far they’ve fallen."

Solskjaer's charges will be back in action on Wednesday with a home tie against Rochdale.

They then return to Old Trafford on September 30, when they host in the Premier League.