'I don't know what more I can do!' - Pjanic frustrated over lack of minutes at Barcelona

The Bosnian midfielder has admitted that he is not "satisfied" with his current situation at Camp Nou

Miralem Pjanic has expressed his frustration over a lack of regular minutes at .

Pjanic has had to make do with a bit-part role in Ronald Koeman's set-up since joining Barca from in the summer transfer window.

The Bosnian moved to Camp Nou in an exchange deal involving Arthur, having spent the previous four years of his career at the Allianz Stadium.

He established himself as one of the most consistent midfielders in during his time in , but has not yet been given the chance to build on that reputation in Catalunya.

Pjanic has only started one game for Barca to date, despite the fact Koeman's men are struggling for form on the domestic front with only four wins recorded through their opening 10 fixtures this season.

The 30-year-old feels he's proved he can bring a lot to the team during his five appearances, and cannot understand why Koeman continues to overlook him in the Spanish top flight.

"Should I play more? Yes, and that's what I want. Honestly, I don't even understand the reason for this situation. It's clear that I want to play a lot more," Pjanic told Gazzetta Dello Sport .

"I know I can give a lot, and when the coach called on me, I always did well, I played good games.

"I don't know what more than that I could do. I'm training, I'm ready."

Pressed on whether he will continue to be patient for his opportunity to shine at Camp Nou, the ex-Juve star responded: "I'm not satisfied and I can't be, in my career I've never accepted the idea of ​​not playing and I don't even do it now.

"We'll see, I'm ready, I train well and wait, I can't do it [indefinitely]. It's a very delicate situation that doesn't suit me."

Pjanic will come up against his former club when Barca welcome Juve to Camp Nou for their final Champions League group-stage fixture on Tuesday, and he is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces.

The experienced playmaker looks back on his time in Turin fondly, but insists he doesn't regret his decision to take up a "new challenge" in .

"I am satisfied with the club and with my team-mates. My nine years in Italy were very beautiful, and honestly I miss them," Pjanic added.

"I had a great time at and Juve, I enjoyed important seasons. Now I have this new challenge in the biggest club in the world and I have to get back into the game.

"It's something new I wanted to try."