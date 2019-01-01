'I don’t know the whereabouts of defender Ojwang' – Gor Mahia’s Polack admits

The British coach reveals to Goal the former Western Stima defender has not been seen near the club for the last three weeks

defender Maurice Ojwang has disappeared from training amid rumours he has asked to leave the club.

K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack has confirmed to Goal he has not seen nor interacted with the player, who was signed from as a replacement for the departed captain Harun Shakava, for the last three weeks.

“I don’t know whether he has asked to leave the club but if he wants to leave then it is something we have to discuss within the club,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“I need to know the reason which has forced him to demand a release letter, and if it is because of non-payments then he should look at the Fifa rules.”

Asked why he has not used the player for a couple of matches, Polack said: “It is very hard to play a player that you never see, I guess the last time I saw him was three weeks. So he has decided to go AWOL and he knows better why.”

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda denied knowledge of the player asking to leave the club, saying only chairman Ambrose Rachier can respond to the matter.

“I have not heard anything in regards to Ojwang and it is not a secret Gor Mahia have lagged behind in paying salaries to players and the technical staff,” Aduda explained to Goal.

“We continue to have challenges occasioned by the exit of title sponsors SportPesa and it is not [Ojwang] alone who is suffering, but the entire Gor Mahia family. So when a player decides to stay away it means he has absconded duty which is very wrong.

“If the coach [Polack] says he has not seen him for the last three weeks, then it means he has absconded duty and it is not possible to pay someone who doesn’t show up even when we get something small to pay the players. We can only pay the people we see and not those who are absent.”

Gor Mahia are topping the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after their latest 3-0 win against Kakamega and will face FC in Mombasa on Sunday.