'I don't doubt that she will succeed' - Desiree Ellis backs Refiloe Jane to excel at AC Milan

The Banyana Banyana coach has hailed the new AC Milan signing and backs her to shine with the Serie A outfit this term

women head coach Desiree Ellis believes midfielder Refiloe Jane will be a success with her new club .

The 27-year-old Banyana Banyana vice-captain joined the Italian women's side on a one-year deal two weeks ago after parting ways with Australian outfit Canberra United earlier this year.

The 56-year-old, who departs for the Fifa Football Conference and Awards in Milan on Friday, is upbeat Jane will excel in enough to pave for more players transfer from Africa.

“We have always spoken about players going to top clubs in the big leagues and Refiloe Jane going to a club like AC Milan," Ellis told Safa.

"Wow! It is amazing for us and her. She did well in Canberra. You never realise who is watching, it is well deserved and they value her very highly.

"She arrived and played in a friendly match immediately and played the first league this past weekend.

“When you look at the rate reviews she got, but we know the quality she has.

"But other people also have to see for themselves and hopefully, that will open doors for others, I do not doubt that she will succeed where she is.”

Jane became the second Banyana Banyana player after captain Jannine Van Wyk [Fortuna Hjørring] to make a move abroad after the nation's maiden Women's World Cup outing in this year.